Coull is a technology company that's reinventing the way online video advertising works, creating lucrative additional revenue streams for publishers and new opportunities for advertisers.

ONLINE VIDEO ADVERTISING

Coull's proprietary technology – Coull Vidlinkr – connects advertisers with premium publisher video inventory across a network that currently delivers 128m uniques and 799m video plays pcm.

Utilizing a unique approach to deep classification of video content Coull Vidlinkr delivers branded in-video overlays that are contextually relevant to your video content, the type of person watching it, how they access it and where they’re watching it. For Brightcove publishers Vidlinkr creates a lucrative additional revenue stream.

With access to 180+ markets globally, compatibility with IAB- standard ad formats, full programmatic integration and unique targeting opportunities, Coull Vidlinkr is the next evolution of online video advertising.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Open an entirely new advertising inventory from your video content

Simple integration, scalable monetization of your Brightcove videos

Contextual targeting of advertisers to your video content, delivering excellent eCPMs

Access to 'Coull Insights' - a user-friendly dashboard that let's you know exactly how users engage with your video content.

HOW INTEGRATION WORKS

Your dedicated account manager will guide you through opening up a new revenue stream with Coull Vidlinkr to contextually monetize your premium video content. Please contact publishersales@coull.com to discuss setting up your account.

Free for life