comScore is a recognized leader in providing cross-platform measurement insights for audiences, brands and consumer behavior. Built on precision and innovation, comScore combines propriety TV, digital and movie audience information with vast demographic details to establish new currencies for understanding consumers’ multi-screen behavior at massive scale. With more than 3,200 clients across the media and entertainment industry, and a global footprint that spans more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of media measurement.

Partnership Summary

comScore Video Metrix® measures audiences’ digital video consumption, providing insight into viewership of video content and advertising on desktops. Video Metrix offers comprehensive person-level video audience measurement to provide insight into key metrics, such as unique viewers, videos viewed, and time spent across demographic segments.

Our partnership provides Brightcove’s clients with in-depth insight on video consumption including:

Person-Centric Insights: Get person-level insights through a combination of data from comScore panels, the comScore Census Network and third-party partners

Separate Content and Ad Viewership: Filter and separate video viewing activity between content and ads.

Demographic Insights: Evaluate video behaviors across various age and gender demographics to gain a better understanding of online video trends.

comScore can be seamlessly integrated for a full view of visitor’s behavior across website and video content. Visit the comScore website to learn more.