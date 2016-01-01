PARTNERS / AMAZON WEB SERVICES
Amazon Web Services
AWS Overview
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.
Integrate the best suite of video cloud management and delivery with AWS and Brightcove Beacon.
- Best suite of video cloud management and delivery
- Simplified security
- No better scale available
- No compromises on performance
- Exceeding expectations