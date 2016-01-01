Applicaster is a global technology company that simplifies the production, delivery, and management of direct-to-consumer media apps. With a global presence, 10 years of experience delivering rich media apps, and a robust component ecosystem of integrations, Applicaster is trusted by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Applicaster's Brightcove integration allows Brightcove customers to easily add the Brightcove player to their media apps and manage the videos within their apps via their Video Cloud account. These plugins work across devices and platforms and support a wide range of capabilities: - Advertising - VOD & Live HLS - Analytics - Error Handling

Applicaster charges a monthly license fee for its app development platform. Contact sales@applicaster.com for more information.