Adobe Experience Manager is a comprehensive content management solution for building websites, mobile apps and forms. And it makes it easy to manage your marketing content and assets.

Brightcove Video Connect for AEM is a configurable integration enabling users to add/edit/manage videos, playlists and players directly within AEM's authoring interface.

The integration streamlines video publishing workflows for organizations who have been using Video Cloud and AEM concurrently. This is particularly evident in instances where there is a division of labor between the person or team responsible for uploading content to Video Cloud, setting business rules and creating players, and the person or team responsible for editing and publishing webpages via AEM. Both parties can now manage video content smoothly amongst themselves in the common AEM setting.

Brightcove Video Connect for AEM is free and open source.

Brightcove Video Connect for AEM is managed by 3|Share, Brightcove’s official AEM development partner.