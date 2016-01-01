10up works to make a better web with finely crafted websites and tools for content creators.

Partner Overview

10up is a full-service digital agency with a passionate team of 125+ full­-time strategists, designers, and engineers working around the globe. 10up focuses on making a better web through its premiere design & development consulting services, by contributing thousands of hours and dollars every year to open platforms like WordPress, and by providing digital publication tools and products. 10up works with medium-sized to enterprise-level clients across diverse industries including media, non­profit, education, healthcare, government, and retail.

Integration Overview

Brightcove Video Connect is a beautiful WordPress plugin that leverages the new Video Cloud API to power an intuitive experience for content creators designed to look and feel like an organic extension of WordPress. The plugin features the functionality that media publishers value most, such as efficiently uploading video content and managing playlists. Other unique features include:

Designed with extensibility in mind, major media companies with unique workflows and presentation requirements are also able to customize and facilitate Brightcove Video Connect’s extension by third party developers with a series of hooks and filters.

Key Features

Support for both single and network (multisite) WordPress instances;

Native browsing of playlists and videos from specific Brightcove accounts from within WordPress;

Searching and filtering of videos by tag, date, and account all from directly within the WordPress admin;

Easy embedding and preview of videos within the content editor;

Shortcode rendering for videos all from within the WordPress admin interface;

Intuitive process for embedding and editing videos playlists;

Ability to pull sources from several Brightcove accounts.

Integration Package

The WordPress Integration Package by 10up offers setup support for Brightcove Video Connect customers, including installation, configuration, and debugging services for the Brightcove Video Connect plugin. As part of the fixed ­fee Integration Package, 10up will:

Install and configure the settings of the Brightcove Video Connect plugin.

Provide a comprehensive demo and walkthrough of the Brightcove Video Connect plugin.

Conduct front end and WordPress admin side testing of the integration.

Identify and create a remediation plan for application and server level issues.

Provide basic developer support, including access to Senior Web Engineers for questions.

Custom Integration Package

Brightcove customers with a deeper need for Brightcove integration / configuration may benefit from additional engineering support and strategic consulting.

Custom Integration Packages are priced and scoped on a per project basis, with services provided directly by 10up. With engineering, design, and strategy experience ranging from enterprise media outlets to multinational corporations to small businesses, 10up is well positioned to help your organization achieve their custom video integration goals. As an example, your business may require:

Responsive Web Design for Mobile

Ensure your Brightcove videos are easily accessible on any device.

Custom Engineering

Does your organization require a more customized implementation of the Brightcove experience? Whether you need tools to improve efficiency or a complete overhaul of the experience to match organizational expectations, 10up is able and ready to effectively execute on your needs.

Custom Workflow

10up will work with you to assess your existing workflow and assist you in making improvements to support the addition of video, without disrupting your day­to­day authoring experience.

Migration & Upgrade

If you’re still working with the old Brightcove plugin, 10up can help architect and execute a migration plan designed to bring you the newest iteration while preserving existing content.

Security & Compliance

If your organization has strict security and / or compliance needs, 10up can help your team identify potential threats, verify standards compliance, or even help create a security policy for your implementation.