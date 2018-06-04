Reality has begun to set in among video makers: there is no guaranteed jackpot at the end of the video rainbow. What does the digital video market look like in 2018 and beyond when the big content buyers increasingly prefer TV-quality fare? How should video makers approach Facebook when it still hasn’t developed a sustainable ad product that benefits its video partners? What are the different models successful video publishers are employing to ensure growing returns on their investments? And where do the TV guys, after spending another year seeing dramatic losses in subscribers and ratings, fit in the evolving video landscape?

At the Digiday Video Summit Europe, join top executives in digital video, TV and publishing as we seek to answer these questions and more.