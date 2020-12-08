Video Strategy Summit: The Over-The-Top View

Overview

It’s no secret that over-the-top (or OTT) is changing the way the world watches video. If you have content to share, a global audience is out there waiting – if you know how to reach them. So join us for this 3-part series on all things OTT. Our expert panelists will take a look at what’s happening now, what the future (probably!) holds, and the best way for you to reach your audience, including SVOD, AVOD, and newly emerging FAST syndication. (And if you don’t know what all those are, don’t worry, we’ll cover that too.) Don’t miss it!