Telling a Great Story Through Video

Storytelling has been around forever, well at least as long as humans. Cavemen used images, Egyptians used Hieroglyphics, authors use text on a page, and brands now use video.

In today’s digital world, storytelling is not only still relevant, it’s vital. Without stories we lose something with technology. We often forget names and faces, and what we learned in high school math class, but a good story, that’s something you never forget.

During this conversation we will be discussing the importance of storytelling in video, and talking through how our guests bring storytelling into their video strategies.