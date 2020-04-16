Contactar
Staying Connected Through Video Right Now

Apr 16, 2020, 1:00 PM-02:00 PM ASTVirtual Event

Overview

Video is playing a critical role for organizations and individuals to stay connected while we navigate this new reality. As we lean towards virtual outlets to live stream everything from company meetings, events, fitness classes, remote learning and entertainment, we’re seeing creative ways to keep our internal and external stakeholders connected. In this session, you'll learn how some of the best brands have taken their live streams initiatives to the next level by streaming them to multiple channels at once.
