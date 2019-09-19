IMRG Data Summit 2019

Join our very own Kirsty Wilson at IMRG's DataSummit 2019, for a panel discussion on 'How can you create high quality browsing experiences for site visitors?'

It is the opportunity to get good insights and hear more about the techniques and tactics that retailers can employ to engage and inspire site visitors, focusing on merchandising, personalisation, functionality and promotion of options (payments, delivery etc).

We are very excited to see you there. If you would like to book a meeting with our team click the register now button.