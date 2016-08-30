Broadcast Indonesia 2016

Brightcove is thrilled to be showcasing some of the industry’s latest and greatest advancements in video at this year’s Broadcast Indonesia. Schedule a meeting with us and find out how you can rapidly deploy a live and on-demand OTT service, manage ad blockers and maximise ad revenues, and seamlessly deliver ads within video streaming.

Ben Morrell, Technical Director for Asia will speak at the Exhibitor's Content Theatre on Tuesday, 31 Aug 2016 at 3:15pm.

Title: Video Moves Experiences - Critical Strategies to Optimise User Experiences for OTT