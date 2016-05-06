Driving Revenue with Ecommerce Video

Put Video to Work Across the Organization - Chapter 3

Nothing brings online shoppers closer to an in-person shopping experience than video. That’s why ecommerce retailers are embracing video at record speed. In fact, online retailers featuring video on their sites boost customer browsing time by 340%.7 Even better: ecommerce video increases add-to-cart-conversion by 37%.8

Video Ecommerce Builds Brands

Companies like Macy's feature product demo videos, while travel brands like Grand Circle Travel position vacation-inspiring videos adjacent to their “View Dates and Prices” button. Sites like Joyus.com go even further, integrating video content with ecommerce platforms for even greater customer engagement. The integration allows for additional video features, including calls-to-action, hotspot interactivity, and live chat functionality.

Sites like Cars.com offer product launch galleries and recommend additional videos featuring items shoppers might like. They even produce editorial content to support their inventory. And brands like Lowe's and Mitre 10 have become mini-media companies, creating long-form, TV-like content designed to drive brand awareness, loyalty, and subsequent customer purchases.

By the Numbers

144%

144% increase in product purchases with the use of e-commerce video9

52%

52% increase in confidence among consumers shopping with ecommerce video10

75%

75% of U.S. millennials rely on ecommerce video when comparison shopping11

Making Video Work

Where are you on the video scale?

Getting Started

  • Use existing broadcast ads on website and social channels to boost discovery
  • Create product information videos
  • Analyze basic viewer activity data

Intermediate

  • Create product demo and how-to videos
  • Launch video galleries and portals
  • Offer shoppable videos to drive purchases
  • Live stream formal and informal marketing events
  • Analyze video analytics to uncover purchase behaviors and increase cart values

Video Leaders

  • Integrate shoppable elements into live streamed events
  • Add interactivity and 360 videos to increase engagement
  • Expand into AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire
  • Leverage individual viewing behaviors to enable personalization and revenue attribution
  • Integrate video with your MAP and CRM platforms

