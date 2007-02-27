Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive Partners With Brightcove For Internet Video Initiative

washingtonpost.com Joins Sister Websites Newsweek.com and Slate in Offering Ad-Supported Internet Video Channels with Brightcove



WASHINGTON, D.C. and CAMBRIDGE, MA - FEBRUARY 27, 2007 - Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive (WPNI), the online publishing subsidiary of The Washington Post Company (NYSE:WPO) and Brightcove, the Internet TV pioneer, today announced a corporate-wide partnership that enables WPNI to launch ad-supported Internet video channels across its website properties.



Launching this week, washingtonpost.com's Internet video channels will feature daily newscasts from the Washington Post's award winning journalists, exclusive news documentaries, and international coverage. Newsweek.com and the online magazine Slate already have launched ad-supported Internet video channels using the Brightcove Internet TV service.



"Internet video is central to the rich, multimedia storytelling our readers have come to expect from our online news sites," said Caroline Little, CEO and Publisher, WPNI "With Brightcove, WPNI has been able to quickly expand the distribution of our Emmy-winning video programming, answering consumer demand and opening the door to new revenue opportunities through Internet video advertising."



Each WPNI media property will manage its own editorial calendar, distribution strategy and advertising sales operations.



"We are excited to be working with WPNI, a media company that represents some of the most widely recognized and well respected news brands in the world," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "WPNI has taken full advantage of Brightcove to launch exciting new Internet video experiences for their popular websites, while expanding online audiences through syndication to website affiliates."



Over the coming months, WPNI plans to take advantage of Brightcove consumer media features to recruit and distribute reader-submitted videos within news programming on its website properties.



About Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive

Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive (WPNI) is the online publishing subsidiary of The Washington Post Company (NYSE:WPO). Its mission is to create truly interactive platforms that offer unmatched user experiences by developing editorial products with world-class reporting and award-winning content.



WPNI's news and information sites, which include washingtonpost.com, Slate, Newsweek.com and Budget Travel Online, inform and encourage conversation and debate while reaching millions of unique and active users each month. WPNI properties' long lists of awards include the first-ever Emmy for original video journalism online awarded to washingtonpost.com.



The company is headquartered in Arlington, VA



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., MTV Networks, National Geographic Society, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Time Life, TMZ, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.



###



Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive Contact:

Kris Coratti

703-469-2763

kris.coratti@wpni.com



Brightcove Press Contact:

Laura Evenson

415-934-9600

levenson@sutherlandgold.com