TVN Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power On-demand News and Entertainment Video Content

TVN will take advantage of Video Cloud’s scalability and proven functionality to deliver broadcast-quality video via desktops and mobile devices

BOSTON and WARSAW, January 30, 2014 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, and TVN, a leading commercial, free-to-air television network in Poland, announced today that TVN has selected the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to manage and distribute TVN's wide range of advertising-supported news and entertainment video content across desktops and mobile devices.

Maciej Maciejowski, member of the management board in charge of new business development for TVN said: "We are committed to providing our audience with the highest-quality video experiences possible on the device of their choice. Brightcove’s solutions for delivering premium video content across multiple platforms with support for advertising and social sharing will strongly support the success of our video initiatives in the future."

TVN will rely on Video Cloud to manage and deliver a broad range of short-form content. With Video Cloud, TVN also has the ability to create content that is accessible across HTML and Flash-based devices. This means that the TVN viewing experience is reliable and consistent across all devices. Additionally, by taking advantage of Video Cloud's ability to fully integrate with leading advertising networks and servers, TVN is able to deliver a much richer, more interactive advertising experience.

TVN will also rely on Video Cloud for the re-launch of its X-Link service, a business-to-business portal through which TVN syndicates short-form video content. With this initiative, TVN empowers businesses to deliver exciting, high-quality content through a professional-grade video player.

Luke Gaydon, vice president of media, EMEA, at Brightcove said: "Innovative broadcasters like TVN are constantly seeking out new opportunities afforded by the multi-screen viewing trend. We look forward to growing our partnership with TVN as they continue to innovate around online video and provide viewers with access to around-the-clock video content on the platform and device of their choosing."

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About TVN

TVN is a leading broadcaster in Poland, operating multiple TV channels: TVN, TVN 7 i TTV, TVN24, TVN Meteo, TVN Style, TVN Turbo, iTVN, TVN24 Biznes i Świat, Telezakupy Mango and NTL Radomsko. The company runs an internet VOD service, TVN Player, offering access to the most extensive collection of TVN’s shows, programs and TV series. TVN media group also includes TVN Agency - the most comprehensive media agency in Central and Eastern Europe as well as TVN Media - the largest advertising sales house on the Polish market. The gemiusProfile research, prepared for TVN by Gemius research company, indicated that in November 2013 a record-breaking number of 4.3 million real users watched streaming video provided by TVN on the Internet.



