TV5MONDE Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power Over-The-Top Video Service in Asia Pacific

Singapore, 30 May, 2016 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, announced today that TV5MONDE, a global television network and leading broadcaster of French language programming, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power its regional OTT video service, TV5MONDE+ Asie and TV5MONDE+ Pacifique. With Brightcove Video Cloud, TV5MONDE will leverage an industry-leading, online video platform to manage and scale its premium OTT service delivering live and on-demand content across 42 countries with over 75 million subscribers in Asia-Pacific.

As a global French television network, TV5MONDE’s mission is to bring audiences closer to vibrant French arts and culture through its diverse selection of subtitled French-language programs that include movies, news, sports, documentaries, cartoons and entertainment. The service will provide audiences with live linear channels and premium content with an all-you-can-eat package for a flat fee.

TV5MONDE will stream up to four live channels using Brightcove’s Video Cloud across desktop, iOS, and Android devices. In addition, OTT subscribers can transform their mobile devices into television remote controls whenever they wish to launch TV5MONDE+ Asie or TV5MONDE+ Pacifique on their connected televisions, bringing about greater convenience, ease of use and a more powerful viewing experience.

Alexandre Muller, Managing Director, Asia Pacific of TV5MONDE said, “Television as we know it today is about delivering content beyond the linear experience. With Brightcove, we are able to take our service further across the region, supported by a robust and scalable video platform. We are also able to cater to audiences who want to pay a premium for original French content and explore a new revenue stream for TV5MONDE. We selected Brightcove based on its leadership and experience in helping media companies launch successful OTT services globally, and we are excited to continue to work with Brightcove as we expand our service with video-on-demand and catch-up television services for subscribers.”

Tomer Azenkot, Vice President, Brightcove Asia said, “In the last year or so, the OTT landscape has seen established television networks taking an international approach and offering programming over-the-top and across borders. Content is fast becoming a key differentiator for every broadcasters’ OTT strategy. Brightcove’s technology leadership in bringing OTT solutions to market for media companies like TV5MONDE, assures peace of mind as customers focus on content strategy, whilst leaving the scope of the technology to Brightcove.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visitwww.brightcove.com.

About TV5MONDE

Launched in January 1984, TV5MONDE - the world cultural network in French - is one of the first and largest 24/7 cable TV networks worldwide. With a network of 11 channels reaching 300 million homes worldwide on all platforms and over-the-top, TV5MONDE offers localized programming subtitled in 15 languages to the world’s business and cultural elite as well as the vast global community of Francophiles.

