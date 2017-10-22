Sportsfix Streams Live and OnDemand Sports Across Asia Powered by Brightcove Video Platform

Malaysia-based, sports-only OTT platform launched in July 2017 targeting local fan base across ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, October 23, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Sportsfix, the new ASEAN sports-focused OTT platform, has selected the Brightcove Live platform to deliver premier live and VOD local sports content across the region. Launched in July 2017, SportsFix features mainly live but also a variety of sports content such as news, highlights, and on demand content.

SportsFix is ASEAN’s first and only OTT platform that delivers live and VOD sports content, with a focus on live streaming as a premium offering. The platform was conceptualised and launched to serve initially a large untapped niche segment of overseas foreign workers (OFWs) in the region. Catering to an audience who tend to consume content largely on mobile devices after working hours and on weekends, the service is offered on the mobile web and apps.

“When we embarked on this venture, our focus was the niche segment of overseas foreign workers in the ASEAN region. Our ambition was to deliver the best streaming video experience to our viewers powered by the best video platform technology. Brightcove checked off all the boxes for us. We found that the Brightcove video platform offered us the scalability to launch multiple websites, with the ability to go to market quickly. No other vendor could meet our needs the way Brightcove does,” Carl Kirchhoff, CEO at SportsFix, said.

As part of their growth strategy, SportsFix has partnered with telcos across the region to deliver the content directly to mobile devices because OFWs tend to use mobile data rather than Wi-Fi network to stream content. Sportsfix aims to become the go-to place for sports fans in the ASEAN area, by signing up rights to stream matches from Chinese Super League, Liga 1 Indonesia, Thai League, PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) and many other regional leagues for its subscribers.

“Sportsfix is a great example of how an up-and-coming media company can launch and deliver live and VOD sports content directly to its user base and unlock revenue opportunities from day one. We are immensely proud to work with a regional sports innovator like SportsFix who by partnering with Brightcove is taking advantage of the latest innovations, market vision, and world-class support to deliver an OTT service to market easily and quickly,” Ben Morrell, general manager, Asia, Brightcove, said.

