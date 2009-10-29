Sky Deutschland Selects Brightcove Online Video Platform

Germany’s leading pay-tv provider rolls out Brightcove to support expanding online video initiatives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., October 29, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that Sky Deutschland has rolled out the Brightcove platform across its Sky.de Web properties to support the organization’s growing online video initiatives. With Brightcove, Sky Deutschland is able to publish and deliver secure, high quality video programming, including popular sporting event and entertainment-focused content, to a wide audience of online viewers and subscribers in and around Germany.

“Sky Deutschland’s innovative pay-tv model has enabled it to reach more than 95 percent of TV viewers in Germany, which has translated into a substantial online audience for Sky.de,” said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer at Brightcove. “We are proud to support Sky Deutschland’s expanded online video efforts to help deepen its engagement with its growing online audience by providing high quality, user-friendly, secure video content through the Brightcove platform.”

Sky Deutschland, of which News Corporation holds a stake of about 40 percent, is using the Brightcove platform to deliver exclusive video content and programming from Germany’s top professional sports leagues, including the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions league and Formula 1 motorsports. Brightcove’s advanced video publishing and scheduling feature set enables Sky Deutschland to provide exclusive access to paying subscribers, via an authenticated log-in, to online highlights from the German Bundesliga each weekend, as well as to non-subscribers beginning each Monday. Brightcove’s advanced content protection features, delivered through its support for Adobe’s Flash Media Server 3.5, also enable Sky Deutschland to prevent abuse and video playback within unauthorized players to ensure that content is easily and reliably delivered.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

