Singapore Press Holdings Enhances Video Viewing Experience across 11 Online Publications with Brightcove Video Cloud

Singapore, 3 October, 2016 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Asia’s leading media organisation, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power video experiences across their top-tier online publications.

With the industry-leading online video platform Brightcove Video Cloud, SPH will be able to stream videos on demand at the highest quality across laptops, desktops, smartphones and tablets, enhancing readers’ overall video viewing experience. To ensure the viewer experience is preserved at all times, the platform will create a variety of renditions for each video to prevent delays due to buffering even with a low bandwidth connection. SPH will leverage Brightcove’s industry-leading HTML5 first player for faster video upload and playback.

In addition, Brightcove Video Cloud offers SPH a single platform that can manage on-demand video content across multiple and diverse publications. The platform enables SPH to share their videos across their publication portfolio, streamlining their workflow. SPH‘s large portfolio of publications includes 19 newspaper titles and more than 100 magazine titles that span across four languages, online platforms and mobile and tablet apps.

Julian Tan, Executive Vice President, Digital Division, Singapore Press Holdings said, “Video has become an integral part of our content strategy as the consumption of online videos continues to grow significantly. In line with this, SPH is committed to deliver compelling and engaging content that leverages on our video storytelling capabilities across our network of websites. It is therefore crucial for us to work with a partner such as Brightcove that can provide us with a robust, reliable and scalable platform to fulfil our commitment to deliver exceptional video experiences to our audiences. This would in turn enable us to further strengthen our integrated solutions to our clients.”

Tomer Azenkot, Vice President, Brightcove Asia said, “Publishers across the region are proving the expectation to run a profitable digital business and are doing so by differentiating themselves with video content. Being selected by SPH to power video experiences across their key online publications is a testament that Brightcove is the solution of choice for large publishers with multiple web properties. As a media organisation that enjoys over 360 million page views with 24 million unique visitors every month, SPH is an important reference point for the rest of the media publishers in the region that are looking to engage their audience through video content.”

Brightcove Video Cloud is used by key SPH publications including The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, The New Paper, SPH Razor, AsiaOne, Berita Harian and STOMP.

About Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia’s leading media organisation, engaging minds and enriching lives across multiple languages and platforms, ranging from print, digital, radio and out-of-home media. SPH owns award-winning newspapers, magazines and best-selling books in both print and digital editions, as well as online classified businesses in the region. In addition, SPH has two English radio stations and one Chinese radio station, an out-of-home digital advertising unit, a regional events and conferences arm, and runs a chain of modern retail convenience stores. SPH also has a 20 per cent stake in MediaCorp TV Holdings Pte Ltd, which operates free-to-air channels 5, 8 and U, and a 40 per cent stake in MediaCorp Press Limited, which publishes the free newspaper, Today. SPH REIT comprises Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property in Orchard Road and The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall. SPH's latest retail development is The Seletar Mall located in Sengkang. For more information, please visit www.sph.com.sg.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

