Republic TV Teams Up with Brightcove to Deliver News Video Experiences Globally

India-based, English-language news channel has seen viewership increase up to 52 percent since the broadcaster launched in May 2017

MUMBAI, October 12, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it has enabled Republic TV, India’s leading English-language news channel, to launch its online video offering, Republicworld.com. A leader in the Indian news space, Republic TV delivers content to viewers across satellite, cable channels and online via 24/7 simulcast. Launched in July 2017, Republicworld.com has delivered over four million video views with an average video watch time of over 20 minutes on its website streamed live and on-demand.

Despite over 390 news channels to compete within India, Republic TV instantly gained market leadership. It became the most-watched English news channel in India in its first week of airing with 52 per cent viewership as per data released for the week by the Broadcast Audience Research Council* and it continues to maintain its leadership momentum with a consecutive 21 week leadership run and 35 percent plus* average viewership. Republic TV’s audiences across the world view live debates, in various player format options, and get customized experiences on mobile and desktop.

“Online, we’re focused on delivering the kind of innovative content experiences that our audiences can’t get anywhere else. Vertical videos created specifically for a highly mobile audience, audience interaction within the video player and virtual reality are key drivers that we firmly believe will help us in achieving this. Our upcoming mobile App launch will also deliver a whole new way of experiencing and interacting with our content,” Jay Chauhan, COO, Republicworld.com, said.

“Brightcove was a well matched partner for us since it is has an intuitive OVP that suited our workflow, a fast video player that supported 360 videos out of the box and upcoming support for H.265. Plus, Brightcove’s technology stack with open APIs made it real easy for us to integrate across existing platforms, streamline our workflow and go live swiftly,” Chauhan added.

“Since opening our India office earlier this year, Brightcove has had a lot of queries about improving the user experience when streaming video to Indian audiences. Media companies like Republic TV truly understand that today content may be king but user experience is also a major factor in audience retention. Brightcove already powers online video for some of the top-tier Indian media companies today and we are pleased to see a strong drive from our Indian customer base to innovate,” Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager, Media, Brightcove, said.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere.

