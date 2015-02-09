New Brightcove Video Player Receives Broad Support from the Video Ecosystem

Integrations with key partners will enhance video experiences through robust analytics, monetization, and interactivity features

BOSTON, February 9, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that the new Brightcove Player, which powers the next generation of video experiences across Brightcove’s suite of products, has received broad support across the expansive online video ecosystem. Brightcove partners supporting the new player, whether through the Brightcove Perform player management service or the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform, span advertising, analytics, and quality of service, and include Adobe Analytics, Adways, Akamai, AOL Platforms, Chartbeat, comScore, Conviva, DoubleClick, FreeWheel, Google Analytics, IRIS.TV, LiveRail, Mediametrie, Nice People at Work, Nielsen, SpotXchange, Videoplaza, and YuMe.

“As the fastest, most flexible player on the market, the new Brightcove Player is the industry leading video player,” said Mike Green, Vice President of Marketing for Media at Brightcove. “Complementing that with support from the most important third party technologies in the ecosystem positions it as the most powerful video player solution for publishers and distributors across the globe.”

First introduced in September during the launch of Brightcove Perform, the new Brightcove Player is the fastest loading player on the market today, according to head-to-head comparisons, loading as much as 70% faster than competitive players. The Player also supports HLS across all major mobile and desktop platforms for simplified workflows and uniform, high quality, cross-platform user experiences.

The Brightcove Player’s plugin architecture makes it easy to expand the functionality available to Brightcove customers thanks to integrations with key third party solutions. Users can take advantage of a host of plugins developed specifically for Brightcove, as well as extensive contributions of the open source Video.js community. These integrations enable users to generate even more power out of the new Brightcove Player thanks to enhanced analytics, monetization and interactivity features.

"Part of Akamai Media Analytics' ability to help businesses understand their entire media workflow from ingest to device on both the client and server side is having player-level integrations with the top solutions in the market,” said John Bishop, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Media, at Akamai. “Supporting this latest player innovation is an important touchpoint in our deep relationship with Brightcove."

"Speed and performance are key elements of the new Brightcove Player," said Simon Jones, Vice President of Marketing at Conviva. “Brightcove’s technology combined with Conviva’s real-time big data processing platform will give publishers a prime opportunity to deliver an engaging TV-quality experience to their audiences.”

“comScore is excited to partner with Brightcove to help publishers understand online audiences and their viewing habits to deliver maximum value to advertisers,” said Kelly Barrett, Vice President of Partnerships at comScore. “Our partnership with Brightcove extends our commitment to enable easy and seamless deployment of video measurement through comScore validated Media Essentials™, Digital Analytix®, and Video Metrix® in the continuously fragmenting online ecosystem.”

“Empowering FreeWheel’s premium publisher clients to deliver the best user experience will help them effectively engage and monetize their audiences,” said Amy Pisano, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions at FreeWheel. “Addressing the complexities of a fragmented audience is a significant challenge of today’s evolving ecosystem and the new Brightcove Player’s support of all major mobile and desktop platforms makes it a powerful integration.”

“The enhanced user-experience, interaction and personalization capabilities that are made available by our Adaptive Stream™ Technology, through the new Brightcove Player, made it an imperative integration priority,” said Robert Bardunias, Co-Founder of IRIS.TV. “As more brands look to personalization as a key driver of growth in 2015, the Brightcove Player with Adaptive Stream™ will establish a standard for responsive flexibility, personalization and stability.”

“Publishers count on LiveRail to safely and smartly monetize their inventory while maintaining a superior user experience,” said Punit Sarin, Product Manager at LiveRail, a Facebook company. “Enabling LiveRail in the context of Brightcove's premium playback experience supports our efforts and is a winning investment for our shared partners."

“Both of our companies are laser focused on utilizing the best new technologies for publishers to achieve great video experiences,” said Ferran Gutierrez, CEO at Nice People at Work. "Integrating with the Brightcove Player and Perform is a win for all parties involved allowing Brightcove customers to get Youbora Real Time QoE information in a matter of minutes.”

"Publishers and advertisers care about performance in many senses of the word," said Mike Shehan, CEO of SpotXchange. “The integration between SpotXchange and the Brightcove Player delivers on that promise for our joint customers."

"Brightcove has always been a key partner for Videoplaza and the success of our joint customers in monetizing video has reflected this to date," said Sorosh Tavakoli, GM at Videoplaza. "Integrating into Brightcove Perform ensures this will continue in the future as we support our joint customers in maximizing the potential of their audience."

