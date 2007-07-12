Hachette Filipacchi UK Partners with Brightcove to Launch Internet Video Channels for Consumer Magazine Sites

Company-Wide Deal Sees Top UK Publisher Line Up the Introduction of Ad-Supported Internet Video Channels on its Popular Websites



LONDON, UK and CAMBRIDGE, MA, July 12, 2007 - Brightcove, the leading Internet TV service, and Hachette Filipacchi UK, which publishes eight leading women's magazines in the UK, today announced the corporate-wide adoption of Brightcove to roll out Internet video channels across its magazine properties.



The Brightcove Internet TV service enables Hachette Filipacchi UK to extend its magazine brands to the online video space as well as reach new online communities, and generate additional advertising revenue. The first channel to launch, ELLE Magazine's ELLEUK.com, will feature daily Internet video coverage focused on fashion events, beauty and style tips and travel stories.



"All our sites have smart female audiences that are always interested in seeing the best and latest information available," said Dave Killeen, Digital Director, Hachette Filipacchi UK. "Video gives our editors a way to share stories that can't wait for the print magazine and offers our readers the immediacy and experience of video. This extension of our magazines' presence will add value to our brands, offer our readers a broader experience and our advertisers a new way to reach their target audiences."



Using the Brightcove Internet TV service, Hachette has been able create branded Internet video experiences for readers of its magazines and websites. The Brightcove service enables placement of relevant advertising and the ability to manage syndicated video through affiliates such as fashion websites, news portals, social media sites and blogs.



"The UK market is leading the way when it comes to watching video online, and Hachette Filipacchi is embracing this revolution across its portfolio of extremely popular magazine titles," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "We are thrilled to be working with Hachette to enable exciting original Internet video programming across its many magazine properties, expand distribution worldwide, and open the door to new revenue opportunities through broadband video advertising."



Hachette Filipacchi has ongoing plans to launch further broadband video channels with the Brightcove Internet TV service later this year.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., Fox Entertainment Group, MTV Networks, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Time Life, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.



About Hachette Filipacchi UK

Hachette Filipacchi UK is a subsidiary of Hachette Filipacchi Medias, the world's leading consumer magazines publisher which is present in 41 countries and publishes 260 titles - selling over one billion copies. In the UK Hachette Filipacchi UK publishes currently eight major titles Psychologies, Red, ELLE, ELLE Decoration, Real Homes, Sugar, Inside Soap and All About Soap. ELLE Collections, the definitive guide to catwalk fashion, was launched in July 2006, the first brand extension from UK ELLE.



