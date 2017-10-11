GQ JAPAN Leverages Brightcove to Offer Inline, Automatic, and Continuous Playback for the Mobile Web

BOSTON & TOKYO - Brightcove, the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that GQ Japan is using the Brightcove platform for inline, automatic and continuous playback on its website and for the mobile web. GQ JAPAN, which for more than 50 years has been the premier men's magazine, is the first Japanese publisher to offer this type of mobile playback and parent company, Condé Nast Japan, is now rolling out the technology for VOGUE JAPAN and VOGUE Girl.

In addition to using Brightcove Video Cloud for the industry-best playback and video analytics, GQ JAPAN has adopted Brightcove Social, the first video solution that enables organizations to manage their video presence across social networks from a single interface. Using Brightcove Social, the company is able to reduce the running costs associated with posting videos to YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

“Condé Nast Japan continues to stay a step ahead in its use of video. The Condé Nast video playback experience should soon become an industry standard for publishers in Japan,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “In addition, their use of Brightcove Social highlights how publishers can use social management tools to cut costs and increase efficiency. We are thrilled to be partnering with Condé Nast Japan and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

