Brightcove OTT Flow – Powered by Accedo, awarded Best Internet TV Technology at 2016 CSI Awards

AMSTERDAM, September 13, 2016: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that CSI Magazine named Brightcove’s turnkey over-the-top solution, Brightcove OTT Flow™ – powered by Accedo, the winner of its Best Internet TV Technology or Service category at the 2016 CSI Awards.

Shortlisted alongside NAGRA, Simplestream, V-Nova and Opera TV, Brightcove was awarded the title during a prize-giving ceremony at IBC 2016. OTT Flow was also among six finalists for Best TV Everywhere/Multi-Screen Video, while Brightcove’s flagship product, Brightcove Video Cloud, was shortlisted for Best Content-On-Demand Solution.

Luke Gaydon, Brightcove’s Vice President of OTT Solutions, commented: “The OTT market is experiencing high growth, yet launching a service can still be a long and complex process. To date, OTT solutions have often required multiple vendors and bespoke solutions for each platform, resulting in high upfront development costs, time-consuming implementations, and challenges maintaining and upgrading applications and platforms.

“It’s great to see our joint offering with Accedo being recognised by CSI for the great advantages it can bring to media companies – minimising up-front costs, reducing complexity and unlocking new revenue streams. With Brightcove, media companies can go from zero to a fully monetised OTT service in just a number of weeks – and we hope this encourages many more to take their first – or next – step in OTT.”

