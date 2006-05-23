Brightcove & Limelight Networks Team to Deliver Internet TV

STREAMING MEDIA EAST, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - May 23, 2006 - Internet TV pioneer Brightcove and Limelight Networks, the world's leading Internet content delivery network for digital media, today announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced services and next-generation business models to the growing Internet TV industry. The highlights of the partnership between Brightcove and Limelight include:

Brightcove will use Limelight's massively scalable, high-performance digital media content delivery network to distribute Internet TV content published through Brightcove to audiences worldwide. Using Brightcove, content owners of any size will automatically have access to Limelight's industry-leading delivery infrastructure--ensuring a high-quality media experience for their audiences.

Through the Limelight content delivery network, Brightcove will support distributing broadband video in a variety of formats (including Adobe Flash streaming video, Windows Media video, and MPEG-4) to a wide range of Internet-connected devices, including PCs, handheld devices, and home-networked TV sets.

By working together, Brightcove and Limelight will accelerate the adoption of innovative Internet TV business strategies including both pay media sales and the next-generation of broadband video advertising--providing aggregated, targeted audiences to advertisers, great experiences for consumers, and new revenue opportunities for content owners.

"We chose Limelight Networks as our strategic partner for content delivery because they share our commitment to enabling innovative business models and their global delivery infrastructure has the proven capacity, reliability, and performance that media companies, web publishers, and consumers are demanding from Internet TV," said Jeremy Allaire, chief executive officer at Brightcove. "Partnering with Limelight, we are expanding the reach of Internet TV by giving any video publisher the ability to seamlessly create extremely high-quality Internet TV experiences that automatically leverage the state-of-the-art in broadband media delivery."



Using Limelight's ultra-scalable broadband content delivery services, Brightcove can reliably deliver interactive, rich-media experiences that go well beyond what traditional broadcast and cable TV can offer. To that end, Limelight provides over 200 gigabits per second of Adobe Flash Media streaming delivery capacity online to enable Brightcove to meet the broadband publishing and distribution needs of its growing customer base of video content producers.



"Brightcove's vision for the future of TV--where consumers can watch and interact with millions of on-demand broadband channels delivered through the Internet and content creators can reach global audiences with a truly open distribution platform--is driving innovation across the media industry," said Bill Rinehart, chief executive officer at Limelight Networks. "To make their vision a reality, we are working together to give media companies access to our content delivery platform, which provides the flexibility and scalability necessary to distribute massively large video and music files across multiple platforms to audiences of any size."



About Brightcove



Brightcove is an open Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is a private company led by a management team that includes senior executives from Allaire, Macromedia, ATG, Comcast, Lycos, News Corp., MediaVest, and Discovery Networks.



About Limelight Networks



Limelight Networks is the industry's highest performance content delivery network for digital media, providing massively scalable, global delivery solutions for on-demand and live Internet distribution of video, music, games and downloads. Limelight Networks' infrastructure is optimized for the large object sizes, large content libraries, and large audiences associated with compelling rich media content. Limelight is the content delivery network of choice for more than 500 of the world's top media companies, including Akimbo, ABC Radio Networks, Belo Interactive, "BuyMusic" @ Buy.com, DreamWorks, LLC, IFILM, Marimba, MSNBC.com, NC Interactive, NPR, Real Networks Rhapsody, Radio Free Virgin, Valve Software, and Xbox Live. For more information, visit: http://www.llnw.com



