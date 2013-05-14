Brightcove Launches Video Cloud Live for Easy Setup, Management and Monetization of Live Video Events

New module provides an easy-to-use dashboard for live video events and delivering multi-bitrate streams to multiple devices

BOSTON, May 14, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced Brightcove Video Cloud Live, a multi-bitrate live streaming module for the Video Cloud Studio that allows marketers and media companies to deliver high-quality, live video events across desktops, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs. Within a familiar Video Cloud workflow, customers will be able to manage the entire lifecycle of a live video event, access real-time analytics, monetize live content with advertising, and seamlessly create video on demand assets from live events.



"Consumers are increasingly accessing live event coverage, providing new opportunities for publishers to drive revenues and increase viewer engagement," said Ashraf AlKarmi, vice president of product management at Brightcove. "Live events have historically been difficult to manage and expensive to deliver. With Video Cloud Live, we are removing that complexity and high cost and enabling customers of all levels and technical expertise to deliver impactful live video events in an easy-to-use dashboard within the Video Cloud environment."



Today, live video is mainstream and content publishers must keep pace with consumer demand for immediate access to streaming content. In fact, according to a recent multi-national consumer survey from Accenture , 29 percent of tablet owners watch live video content via their tablet devices. The survey also found that 53 percent of connected TV owners stream live content, while 21 percent enjoy live events on their mobile device or smartphone.



Video Cloud Live offers a comprehensive solution to help content owners of all sizes take advantage of this fast-growing live video opportunity and provides all of the functionality necessary to quickly and easily operate live video events, from setup to completion:

Through an intuitive dashboard, publishers can use custom players created in the Video Cloud Publishing Module to monetize their live content with pre-roll advertising, sponsorship bumpers and watermarks.

Users can customize multiple bitrate renditions or use pre-configured SD/HD rendition sets to optimize playback for any viewer screen size or network conditions.

Users can take advantage of real-time performance analytics to measure the success of their live content in real time through viewer count. Additionally, real-time monitoring on each rendition gives customers confidence about the status of the end user experience.

Video Cloud Live leverages the Brightcove Zencoder Live Transcoding service to convert a single uplink stream from any software-based encoder into adaptive bitrate RTMP and HLS streams for Web and mobile playback, making it easy to reach audiences on every screen. This allows content owners to scale live encoding resources and produce adaptive bitrate streams without significant investments in specialized on-premise hardware and bandwidth provisioning.

Video Cloud Live also automatically saves each live event to the Video Cloud Media Module for on-demand playback.

Video Cloud customers across a variety of industries will benefit from Brightcove’s expanded live streaming solution, including Joyce Meyer Ministries.

"Live video streaming has become an integral component of our content delivery strategy," said Nathan Veer, digital media producer at Joyce Meyer Ministries. "With Video Cloud Live, we have been able to reach our audiences on the browser and device of their choosing. Most significantly, I’m thrilled with how quickly and easily Video Cloud Live allows us to transform our live stream events into assets for our on-demand library. And, the real-time analytics allow us to understand the reach of our live content and helps us to determine best practices for future events."



Pricing and Availability

Video Cloud Live is available in beta to Video Cloud Pro and Enterprise customers. Pricing is customizable and based on event hours and required number of SD/HD outputs. For further pricing information and to sign up for the beta program, visit brightcove.com/forms/video-cloud-live-module.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



