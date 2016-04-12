Brightcove Launches Japanese Version of Brightcove Gallery

Enables Marketers to Create Powerful Video Experiences Quickly and Easily, Without Technical Resources.

BOSTON, April 12, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has launched a fully localized version of Brightcove Gallery for Japan. Using this new version of Gallery, Japanese companies are able to publish a wide range of effective online video experiences faster and without the need for specialized technical skills.

Brightcove Gallery provides media companies, brands, and organizations with an easy-to-use interface and set of templates to quickly publish rich, online video portals that engage audiences to generate better business results. These portals include live streamed events, secure corporate video portals, product showcases, and how-to support sites.

Companies in Japan such as New Balance and Nikkei Inc. already use the English version of Brightcove Gallery to connect with their audiences through video. Other global organizations that have adopted Gallery include Novartis, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and SAS.

The Japanese version of Brightcove Gallery is now available for purchase by all Japanese customers who use Video Cloud.

“Both media companies and marketers are looking for ways to quickly publish online video experiences that showcase their breadth of content and keep viewers returning. This new version of Gallery is yet another product that enables our customers to be successful with video.” — Yoji Izaki, Country Manager, Japan and Korea, at Brightcove

