Brightcove Introduces Turn-key Video Distribution to Boxee Social Media Center

Enables media companies to go direct-to-consumer with open source TV-based viewing of online video

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., September 8, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced a partnership with Boxee, the first “social” media center, to provide Brightcove media customers with turn-key distribution options to the living room television via Boxee’s interface. The partnership gives Brightcove customers new opportunities to expand audience reach and advertising inventory, while bringing online video from some of the biggest names in news and entertainment programming to Boxee users. The first Brightcove customers to take advantage of the distribution partnership include Condé Nast Digital, Qubo, and TheStreet.com.

“Boxee’s unique and powerful platform enables media publishers to provide consumers with a lean-back, TV experience for online video, while maintaining control over monetization, analytics, and other important aspects of their digital media strategies,” said Jeff Whatcott, senior vice president of marketing for Brightcove. “We are very excited to be able to roll this opportunity out to Brightcove platform customers on a worldwide basis.”

The integration with Boxee provides an easy way for Brightcove customers to set up their own branded content channel within Boxee, and take advantage of the built-in publishing and distribution features inherent to the Brightcove platform. Featured content can be integrated into Boxee’s catalogue, which includes websites like Netflix, CNN, and CBS, in a matter of minutes and without sacrificing existing workflows and control over advertising. Customers are also able to expose their content to Boxee’s fast-growing community, as well as to third party sites like Twitter and Facebook through Boxee’s simple rating system which pushes recommended content to friends both inside and outside of the Boxee community.

“Boxee’s partnership with Brightcove represents an important step as we bring well-known, established content owners onto our platform. The Brightcove platform also gives us a go-to provider for our content partners who are looking for robust content delivery options,” said Avner Ronen, CEO and co-founder of Boxee. “In turn, Boxee offers Brightcove clients the ability to extend their entertainment from the Web into the living room.”

“Brightcove’s integration with Boxee has provided Condé Nast Digital with an exciting new opportunity to extend the reach of our award-winning video programming to the television,” said Richard Glosser, executive director of emerging media for Condé Nast Digital. “We have been able to take advantage of this distribution channel without changing our online video workflow or losing control of our advertising and analytics.”

Boxee’s free software, which helps people bring all of their entertainment into one place while respecting the rights of content owners, has grown rapidly since its launch last June. The company’s innovative platform allows people to access free high quality online TV shows, movies, music, and photos in addition to their local media in an interface that’s optimized for a TV and remote. More than half a million people have downloaded the software for Mac, Linux, and Windows computers. You can learn more about Boxee from http://www.boxee.tv.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Boxee

Boxee is the first “social” media center, whose free, downloadable software is changing the way consumers experience home entertainment. On a computer or connected to an HDTV, boxee gives users a simple way to bring all their entertainment into one place including personal movies, TV shows, music and photos, as well as streaming content from websites like Netflix, MLB.TV, Comedy Central, Pandora, Last.fm, and flickr. Users can also share information about what they’re watching so friends can enjoy it too through legal sources online. More than half a million people use Boxee to get their entertainment. Learn how you can join them at www.boxee.tv.

