Brightcove Introduces Jump Start for Echo Show to Accelerate New Video Skills across Amazon Echo Devices

Jump Start for Echo Show extends Brightcove’s deep expertise in creating and monetizing compelling video experiences across all screens



BOSTON, July 13, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced Brightcove Jump Start for Echo Show, a new service enabling publishers and brands to quickly launch video skills on the new Amazon Echo Show. Jump Start for Echo Show builds on Brightcove’s existing expertise of delivering and monetizing a wide range of beautiful video experiences across virtually any device.



Brightcove Jump Start for Echo Show provides organizations a solution to quickly build and bring to market rich video experiences on the Amazon Echo Show®. It does this by connecting the industry-leading Brightcove Video Cloud platform with the Echo Show®, allowing Brightcove customers to easily expand the reach of their content to Amazon’s “Alexa” digital assistant.



Echo Show enhances voice responses from Alexa with visuals, optimized for visibility across a room. Brightcove helps you imagine the possibilities, such as publishing video flash briefings, providing hands-free access to recipe videos in the kitchen or creating how-to videos that can be accessed in the middle of any project.



Features of the Jump Start service include:

Creation of a custom Alexa Skill optimized for video flash briefings on the Echo Show and customized to the content owner’s brand.

Access to Brightcove’s world-class consulting team to advise on Echo Show and Brightcove technology strategy, best practices, and voice interaction design, drawn from expertise in powering market-leading Alexa Skill experiences.

Video experience powered by Video Cloud's industry-leading video solutions for content management, high-performance playback, and discoverability.

Brightcove provides deep expertise creating compelling Alexa Skill experiences and offers publishers, broadcasters, and content owners multiple paths to bring content to the Echo Show to support a range of different business models.



Brightcove complements its Jump Start for Echo Show service with a wide range of deep video capabilities, including:

Modular online video services: Brightcove enables delivery to Echo Show® with Video Cloud, the industry’s leading cloud service for video ingest, publishing, playback, content management, and analytics, while also offering stand-alone solutions for server-side ad insertion (SSAI), and transcoding. Through Brightcove’s modular approach, customers have the flexibility to choose one or all of Brightcove’s video services to support their existing infrastructure and workflow.

TV-like ad-supported user experience: Brightcove enables content owners to monetize premium content through server-side insertion of pre-roll, mid-roll, or post-roll ads. By stitching ads into video content in the cloud, Brightcove delivers seamless, high performance playback of ad-supported content to end users.

Powerful SDKs & APIs: Deployed by leading publishers around the world, the Brightcove Mobile SDKs & CMS API enables developers to quickly create video experiences that extend across mobile devices, set-up boxes and voice powered virtual assistant devices.

“At Brightcove, we’ve long understood the way viewers consume content is changing, and it’s our responsibility to ensure our publishers’ content is ‘future proof’ for any new device or viewing experience. The introduction of the Echo Show provides our customers with another powerful opportunity to reach their audiences,” Chris Fuller, vice president, Global Solutions, Brightcove, said.



“This new device has the potential to be a watershed event for the digital assistant industry and opens a significant opportunity for our customers to reach new audiences, monetize content, and extend their brands across one of the fastest growing device ecosystems in history,” Fuller continues. “We are eager to help our customers be among the first to take advantage of this new platform, creating video enhanced skills for e-commerce, travel, hospitality - or for virtually anything you can imagine - on the Echo Show.”



