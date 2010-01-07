Brightcove Expands Online Video Distribution to Millions of Internet-Connected Televisions with Yahoo!® TV Widgets

Integrated workflow makes it easy to publish and maintain branded online video experiences for the living room television

LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that it is enabling customers to create immersive, branded video experiences for Internet-connected television sets and other Internet-connected consumer electronics powered by the Yahoo! Widget Engine. Brightcove’s global customer base of more than 900 professional media publishers can now use their existing Brightcove accounts and workflow to easily design and operate video widgets distributed to millions of Internet-connected televisions. Brightcove customers already taking advantage of the new distribution opportunity include Time Inc., Cars.com, TheStreet.com, Wine Spectator, Slate, and The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are constantly striving to extend the Brightcove platform to enable new three-screen distribution strategies for our customers, and our integration with the Yahoo! Widget Engine significantly advances these opportunities,” said Chris Johnston, director of technology partnerships at Brightcove. “The broad adoption of the Yahoo! Widget Engine among leading television manufacturers has introduced a host of exciting new possibilities for Brightcove publishers to expand audience reach and grow their online communities.”

The new distribution opportunity with Yahoo! is made possible through Brightcove’s Universal Delivery Service (UDS), which was introduced as part of the new Brightcove 4 platform. With UDS, Brightcove customers can upload a single master video file, which is then transcoded into multiple formats for delivery on PCs, mobile devices, connected televisions or set-top boxes.

“Yahoo! is the trusted partner for publishers who want to take advantage of global distribution channels and advancements in building a worldwide developer ecosystem for publishing and distributing new and innovative TV Widgets,” said Arlo Rose, senior director of product management and design, Yahoo! Connected TV. “Brightcove’s partnerships with many of the world’s leading news and entertainment programmers makes it easy for media publishers to take advantage of the Yahoo! TV Widget platform and provide consumers with an immersive online video experience.”

Yahoo! TV Widgets enhance the traditional TV viewing experience by enabling popular Internet services and online media to reach viewers with personally relevant applications and content through Internet-connected televisions from leading manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio. Yahoo! TV Widgets enable consumers to experience some of the most popular Brightcove-powered online video experiences full screen on HDTVs. For more information on the latest on TV Widgets, visit http://connectedtv.yahoo.com.

“We are excited to expand our use of the Brightcove platform to extend our high quality video programming to the television using Yahoo! TV Widgets,” said Rich Tomko, general manager, MyRecipes Network and vice president, business development for Time Inc. Lifestyle Digital. “The new distribution capability will give consumers additional ways to access our popular video content from such established brands as MyRecipes, Cooking Light, Real Simple, Southern Living, Sunset, AllYou and ThisOldHouse.”

“Car buyers look to Cars.com for the information and confidence they need to make a smart purchase decision,” said Bill Swislow, Cars.com chief information officer. “Our objective new-car reviews and coverage of major auto shows and new-model introductions engage consumers and enable them to take the next step toward a purchase. Video plays a growing role in the research process, so we’re excited about the additional exposure the Brightcove and Yahoo! TV Widget integration creates.”

“TheStreet.com is home to some of the Web’s most sought-after business and financial-related online video content,” said Bill McCandless, general manager of multimedia and mobile at TheStreet.com. “The Brightcove platform has enabled us to amass a highly engaged and substantial online audience for our growing library of premium video content, and the new distribution capability with Yahoo! is a great opportunity to extend the reach of our content to the living room television.”

“Video is a great way to connect to Wine Spectator’s audience, and Brightcove’s robust and easy-to-use platform provides our viewers with a gold-standard video experience,” said Gloria Maroti Frazee, director of video and education at Wine Spectator. “We’re excited to continue to grow with Brightcove and to take advantage of its integration with Yahoo!, which makes it easier to reach our audience wherever they are.”

“As a Brightcove customer, we look forward to making use of the new Yahoo! TV Widget,” said Bill Smee, executive producer of Slate V. “We hope this new offering will allow us to distribute Slate V’s content to an even wider audience, as well as give viewers the opportunity to watch our videos on larger screens.”

“Online video continues to be a strategic tool for driving traffic and increasing audience engagement on The Hollywood Reporter’s website, THR.com,” said Nikki Hamedani, senior digital marketing manager with The Hollywood Reporter Online. “Brightcove has enabled us to extend the reach of our exclusive entertainment video content to other devices and audiences, and we look forward to leveraging the capabilities of Yahoo! TV Widgets to reach an even wider network of online THR fans.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 28 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com

Japan

Rie Kubota

LBS Co., Ltd. for Brightcove

+81 3 3769 1351

rkubota@lbs.co.jp

