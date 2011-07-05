Brightcove Expands Corporate Headquarters to 82,000 Square Foot Space at Boston's Atlantic Wharf

FHO Partners Brokers 10-year Lease on Behalf of Leading Cloud Content Services Company with Boston Properties

BOSTON – July 5, 2011 – FHO Partners, a leader in the commercial real estate services field with extensive experience in the greater Boston office market, today announced a 10-year, 82,000-square-foot lease on behalf of Brightcove Inc., a leading global provider of cloud content services with products used to publish and distribute digital media across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. The company will relocate from its current location at One Cambridge Center to Atlantic Wharf (290 Congress Street) on the Boston Waterfront in April 2012.

Brightcove will undertake a dramatic expansion through its move, growing from its current footprint of 30,000 square feet. The company’s new space will occupy two floors and accommodate more than 400 employees. Atlantic Wharf is a mixed-use development that includes a 31-story, Class A office tower, 30,000 square feet of retail and public space, residential units and a waterfront plaza. Boston’s first green skyscraper, the building is pre-certified LEED Gold, and is situated near South Station, public transportation, I-90, I-93 and the Seaport District and Convention Center.

Founded in 2004, Brightcove products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, the pioneering content app platform. Together, more than 3,000 media companies and marketers in 50 countries rely on Brightcove to power their digital content strategies.

“I want to thank Brightcove for choosing to expand here,” Mayor Thomas M. Menino said. “Boston continues to be an attractive place for innovative companies to locate because our collaboration can’t be beat. Brightcove’s new headquarters at Atlantic Wharf will allow them to connect with the cluster of companies and amenities that are growing and thriving in the Innovation District.”

“Brightcove continues to expand rapidly, and so we are excited at the opportunity to grow our corporate headquarter operations in Boston,” said Brightcove CEO Jeremy Allaire. “Atlantic Wharf is a world-class complex that offers unparalleled access and amenities for our employees and customers, and will enable us to continue to grow and scale to meet customer demand from around the world.”

“Brightcove was drawn to the combination of location and amenities that define high performance work space at Atlantic Wharf,” stated Bryan Koop, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Boston Properties. “Easily accessible and reflective of the Company’s culture, their new space will be the perfect spot for Brightcove to continue innovating for the future.”

John Boyle, Will Foley, Ted Lyon and Joe Fallon of FHO Partners represented Brightcove in the transaction. The landlord, Boston Properties, was self-represented by Senior Vice President of Leasing David Provost, Vice President of Leasing Phil Dorman and Leasing Representative Patrick Mulvihill.

FHO Partners is a commercial real estate firm offering a full range of brokerage, consulting, strategic planning, research, lease administration, marketing, lease auditing, lease portfolio and transaction management services for corporate and institutional clients alike. The senior partners of the firm have worked together for over 20 years providing customized advisory consulting and brokerage services to an extensive range of corporate and institutional clients, both locally and on a national and international basis. For more information, visit www.fhopartners.com or call 617-279-4555.



Boston Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of Class A office space, one hotel, two residential properties and three retail properties. The Company is one of the largest owners and developers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Midtown Manhattan, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Princeton, N.J.



Brightcove Inc., a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, the pioneering content app platform. Together, more than 3,000 customers in 50 countries rely on Brightcove’s cloud content services to build and operate exceptional media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

