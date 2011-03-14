Brightcove Announces Newly Added Speakers and Sponsors for Brightcove PLAY Global Customer Conference

Bank of America, comScore, Facebook, VEVO and Others Join Fast-Growing List of Speakers

Akamai President David Kenny to Deliver Keynote

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced the lineup of newly added speakers and sponsors for Brightcove PLAY 2011, the company’s first annual global customer conference, set for May 23 – 25 at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston.

Adding to an already strong list of speakers, Brightcove customers and partners Bank of America, Facebook, A&E Television Network, VEVO, OgilvyInteractive, Gannett, Adjust Your Set, Cantina Consulting, 5min Media, Rogers Digital Media, Rainbow Media, POLITICO, comScore, Lightmaker, Isobar North America, Legion Enterprises, The Humane Society of the United States, O2 Ireland, Filemobile, YuMe, IDC, TripTV, FreeWheel, WIRED.com and VScreen, Inc. have all signed on to speak at the event. The company also unveiled the next wave of flagship sponsors, which include leading technology and solution partners, KnowledgeVision, Twin Technologies, Telestream, Fig Leaf Software and Brainshark.

The company also announced that David Kenny, president of Akamai, will be delivering a keynote address at the event. Kenny will share his thoughts and vision about where media and content are headed, as well as the next wave of innovations that will help organizations of all kinds achieve success and drive value for their content initiatives.

“I am thrilled to see leading brands and media companies from around the world signing up to speak and participate at Brightcove PLAY,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “The addition of David Kenny to the agenda is also exciting, as he has helped many of the biggest brands in the world achieve success with their interactive marketing initiatives over the course of his long career and is now the driving force behind the tremendous growth and innovation at Akamai.”

As President of Akamai, David Kenny is responsible for leading the company’s business operations, including its product groups; global sales, services, and marketing; engineering; and networks and operations. Prior to Akamai, he was Managing Partner of VivaKi and a member of the Management Board of Publicis Groupe SA, the global marketing services holding company and parent company of VivaKi. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for 11 years at Digitas, Inc. and led the digital agency through a decade of evolution and growth to an industry-leading position in digital and direct marketing services. Kenny was also recently appointed to the Yahoo! Board of Directors.



Brightcove PLAY 2011 will convene hundreds of media companies, marketers, and developers from around the world for three action-packed days of hands-on learning, in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes, and networking. The event will feature six keynote presentations and more than 30 expert-lead breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, advertising operations professionals and application developers.



Confirmed speakers include:

Josh Miller, Co-Founder at 3Play Media

Richard Bloom, Senior Vice President of Business Development at 5min Media

Nathan Potter, Vice President, Digital Technology at A&E Television Networks

Chris Gorell Barnes, CEO of Adjust Your Set

Scott Smith, Senior Product Manager at Adobe / Omniture

David Czarnecki, Lead Engineer at Agora Games

David Kenny, President of Akamai

Gregg Moss, Senior Vice President, Video and Broadcast at Bank of America

Glenn Barnett, Consultant at Cantina Consulting

Vicki Bird, Online Media Manager at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Andres Palmiter, Online Video Sales Specialist, comScore

Matt Heiman, Founder of Diagonal View

Davyeon Ross, President and CEO at Digital Sports Ventures

Tom Wentworth, Vice President of Web Solutions at Ektron

Andy Mitchell, Strategic Partner Manager at Facebook

Steve Hulford, Founder of Filemobile

Max Goodberg, Director, Technical Services at FreeWheel

Kate Walters, Director of Video at Gannett Digital

Perry Hewitt, Director, Digital Communications and Communications Services at Harvard University

Michael Dunn, CTO of Hearst Interactive Media

Melissa Webster, Program Vice President, Content & Digital Media Technologies at IDC

Eric Karofsky, Vice President, Strategy & Insights at Isobar North America

Michael Kolowich, CEO of KnowledgeVision

Luke Davies, President of LeanIn

Rebecca Paoletti, Chief Product Officer at Legion Enterprises

Ben Philyaw, President of Lightmaker

Paul Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Major League Gaming

Charley Shoemaker, Director of Product Management at Nielsen Company

Tanya Townsend, Music and Digital Media Specialist at O2 Ireland

Robert Davis, Partner, Interactive Marketing Director & Leader, Interactive Video Practice at OgilvyInteractive

David Boyll, Director, Digital Media Technology at Oracle

Matthew Sobocinski, Chief Video Producer at POLITICO

Dave Evans, Senior Vice President of Broadband at Rainbow Media

Christine Gullage, Platform Manager, Video at Rogers Digital Media

John Sasso, Senior Director, Online Sales Strategy and Operations at Sony Music Entertainment

Barbara DeHart, Vice President of Marketing at Telestream

Frank Loftus, Senior Video Producer, The Humane Society of the United States

Jason Burke, VP of Product at Tremor Media

Kulin Strimbu, President and CEO of TripTV

David Burch, Communications Director at TubeMogul

Jeff Jackson, Senior Technology Advisor for Digital Media, U.S. Department of State

Alfred Ruth, Co-founder and Vice President of Products at Videoplaza

Simon Kellman, Manager, Syndication Operations at VEVO

Stephen Schweickart, Co-Founder & CEO, VScreen, Inc.

Michael Mertens, Associate Director, Product at WIRED.com

Shannon Perkins, Editor of Interactive News Technologies at WIRED.com

Ravi Kodali, Director of Product Management for Mobile & IPTV at YuMe



Confirmed sponsors for Brightcove PLAY 2011 include:

Akamai

KnowledgeVision

TubeMogul

Tremor Media

LeanIn

Ektron

Twin Technologies

Roundarch

Filemobile

3Play Media

Telestream

Fig Leaf Software

Brainshark



Registration

Registration for the Brightcove PLAY 2011 global customer conference is now open at http://www.brightcove.com/play2011. The discounted early bird registration rate has been extended thru April 1, 2011 and provides a $500 savings off of the full conference fee.



Additional Sponsor & Exhibit Opportunities

Brightcove PLAY 2011 conference attendees will include a broad cross-section of Brightcove’s more than 2,700 customers and nearly 25,000 users representing nearly every sector of industry and society, from Fortune 100 companies and brand marketers to government agencies and non-profit association to major news and entertainment businesses to small and medium businesses.



Brightcove PLAY 2011 offers wide-ranging opportunities to engage this influential audience, including event sponsorship and turnkey exhibitor packages. If you are interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Brightcove PLAY 2011 or need any additional information about the opportunities available, please contact play@brightcove.com.



Community

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



