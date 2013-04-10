Brightcove Announces Enhanced Support for TV Everywhere

Support for Adobe Pass and Akamai Sola Vision Identity Services enables TV broadcasters to provide more access to premium video programming across every screen



LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced at the 2013 NAB Show that it has expanded support for TV Everywhere authentication (TVE) through robust integrations with Adobe Pass and Akamai’s Sola Vision Identity Services, enabling cross-device, authenticated video experiences for both the Web and native mobile applications. These integrations make it easy for TV broadcasters to provide more access on more devices to premium video programming for existing subscribers of cable and satellite services, helping these organizations to grow their reach and deliver ad-supported video content to authenticated audiences on every screen.



Thirty-seven percent of consumers take advantage of TVE offerings from TV networks, while 30 percent of consumers access TVE content from pay TV providers. TVE represents a broad and fast-growing opportunity for TV broadcasters to expand their reach to cable and satellite subscribers on the devices where consumers are spending more time, deepen engagement with fans of premium TV programming, and introduce new monetization opportunities.



"TVE is becoming a major priority for broadcasters as they look to grow their audience and introduce new revenue opportunities for their premium video content," said Phil Costa, director of product management at Brightcove. "To truly succeed with TVE initiatives, these organizations must have a comprehensive solution that supports not only authentication, but also DRM and advertising integrations that work across every screen."



Brightcove's comprehensive support for TVE, which includes single-interface sign-in through Adobe Pass or Akamai’s Sola Vision Identity Services, digital rights management (DRM) and ad network and server integrations, provides premium media brands with a complete authentication and protection solution.



Web-based TVE authentication against Adobe Pass or Akamai Sola Vision Identity Services is available today with Brightcove Video Cloud. Additional integration into Brightcove’s native player software development kits (SDKs) for iOS and Android is planned for later this year. The native player SDKs enable premium video publishers to rapidly deliver apps that integrate with third-party services required for successful video monetization and harness the performance and deep operating system integration that only native technology can provide.



Adobe Pass and Akamai Sola Vision Identity Services can validate viewer authentication across numerous platforms, allowing content subscribers to access programming on desktop PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. In addition, both solutions conduct unique device identification, alleviating credential-sharing issues. This functionality, combined with the Video Cloud online video platform’s multi-bitrate streaming, premier player experience, geo-restriction, ad insertion, social distribution and analytics capabilities, provides a robust TV Everywhere framework. Additionally, Brightcove’s multi-layered suite of content protection and DRM capabilities, which includes support for Adobe Access, Google Widevine and Apple HTTP Live Streaming, ensures customers can securely deliver video content to a range of devices and screens.



Brightcove will demonstrate its Video Cloud online video platform at NAB 2013 at booth # SU11014. To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting, please contact nab@brightcove.com. In addition, Brightcove Video Cloud is powering the NAB live stream and on-demand video portal.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,350 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



