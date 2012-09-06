Brightcove Announces Commercial Availability of Widevine Digital Rights Management Technology for Secure Multi-screen Content Delivery

Television New Zealand, LG Electronics among first Brightcove customers to take advantage of Video Cloud integration with Widevine

Publishers have access to cloud-based DRM for secure delivery of premium content supported on hundreds of millions of devices

AMSTERDAM, September 6, 2012 -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced at IBC 2012 commercial availability of Google’s Widevine multi-platform digital rights management (DRM) technology for its Video Cloud online video platform. Brightcove Video Cloud customers, including Television New Zealand and LG Electronics, are now able to leverage Widevine for secure delivery and playback on more than 539 million Widevine-enabled consumer electronics devices worldwide, 284 million of which are televisions, Blu-ray players, set-top boxes and game consoles according to Widevine.



Commercial availability of Widevine support for Video Cloud comes after Brightcove became the first online video platform to join and complete the comprehensive Certified Widevine Implementation Partner program, an intensive process that requires extensive training, written certification and hands-on practical testing. With Widevine now commercially available, Video Cloud customers have the potential to securely reach one of largest installed DRM footprints in the market.



“As a broadcaster holding a significant amount of acquired content, DRM solutions are critical to our ability to securely deliver key content to the endpoints where our viewers want us to be,” said Richard Beniston, online product manager at Television New Zealand. “The Widevine/Video Cloud solution enables us to extend our service to a number of crucial connected devices, and Brightcove has demonstrated a clear understanding that cross-platform DRM is an integral piece of the puzzle for us.”



LG Electronics is using Brightcove’s Widevine integration with Video Cloud to bolster its premium content initiatives. “LG is increasing the amount of high-quality premium video content on the LG Connected TV platform in direct response to consumer demand,” said Young-jae Seo, vice president of the service division of LG’s Smart Business Center. “Brightcove’s integration of Widevine seamlessly automates the complicated processes associated with DRM, allowing us to securely deliver content and protect our content partnerships.”



Cloud-based Widevine DRM is now incorporated into the Video Cloud media asset ingestion process. This allows content owners and licensees to securely upload premium content and have it programmatically encrypted and packaged with Widevine DRM. Once packaged, these assets can be distributed via Video Cloud to distribution partners and content delivery networks for delivery to consumer experiences on PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles and other consumer electronics devices that support the Widevine technology.



“With Widevine DRM, Video Cloud customers now have access to a critical piece of the business and technology puzzle in offering secure, premium online video services to audiences on every screen,” said Chris Johnston, vice president of digital media solutions at Brightcove. “Widevine support not only helps protect valuable content with studio-grade DRM, it also helps ensure the integrity of relationships between publishers and content owners with a vast reach across connected devices and platforms.”



Widevine DRM joins the multi-layered suite of Video Cloud content protection capabilities, which includes Adobe Flash Access DRM, Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) encryption, domain restrictions, player whitelisting, and others.



Brightcove is demonstrating Widevine DRM support this week at IBC 2012 in Amsterdam at stand 5.C20.



Pricing and Availability

Integrated cloud packaging with Widevine DRM is available at an additional charge to qualified Video Cloud Enterprise Edition customers. For details, please contact Brightcove Sales at http://go.brightcove.com/forms/contact-sales/.



