Brightcove and Adjust Your Set Release “V-commerce: The Rise of Online Video” Whitepaper

LONDON, June 16, 2010—



WHAT: Brightcove and Adjust Your Set have partnered to produce a groundbreaking new whitepaper that explores how e-commerce organizations and retailers can leverage online video to drive brand awareness, customer loyalty, and sales conversions. The whitepaper, “V-commerce: The Rise of Online Video,” features an introduction written by Linus Gregoriadis, director of research at eConsultancy, the leading source of independent advice and insight on digital marketing and e-commerce. The paper also features an in-depth case study from Marks & Spencer, a leading retailer in the UK.

Brightcove, the leading online video platform; Adjust Your Set, a pioneer of brand television for the Web WHERE: Available for download now at http://go.brightcove.com/forms/en-rise-of-online-video

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 45 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Adjust Your Set

Adjust Your Set™ is a pioneer of brand television for the web. Throwing the old agency structure out of the window when the company was founded in January 2008, Adjust Your Set is a new breed of agency specializing in V-Commerce – multi-platform video with high production values to drive brand awareness, customer engagement and revenue for the likes of Marks & Spencer, Thomas Pink, Sotheby’s, The Royal Opera House and lastminute.com.

The agency provides an end-to-end service including brand, consumer and technical strategy; design and build of bespoke players; conception, creation, distribution and syndication of content; channel management, analytics and technical support, as well as e-commerce integration. The team is a powerhouse of skilled specialists from each corner of the industry with directors, producers, brand strategists, creatives, writers, designers, developers, programmers, digital strategists and account management.

Adjust Your Set closes the gap between content, the call-to-action and the action itself. For more information, visit www.adjustyourset.tv or follow us on Twitter @adjustyourset.

