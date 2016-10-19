Brightcove Achieves Support Staff Excellence Certification From TSIA

BOSTON, October 19, 2016 – Brightcove, a leading provider of cloud services for video, was recognized by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) as a Certified Support Staff Excellence Center today at the Technology Services World (TSW) Aligning for Growth and Outcomes conference in Las Vegas. It is the third year in a row that Brightcove has received the distinction.

Brightcove was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the market leader in the online video platform (OVP) market. According to the research, one of Brightcove’s differentiators is its superb customer service and support. Ongoing certification from TSIA, the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services, helps Brightcove ensure that it optimizes every customer’s experience with its product offerings.

“Customer experience is in Brightcove’s DNA and each year we look to TSIA and the certification process as an opportunity to elevate how we are meeting the needs of our media, digital marketing, and enterprise customers,” said Denise Grimley, Vice President, Worldwide Sales Operations and Technical Support, Brightcove. “All of our support staff worldwide has completed the certification this year and we’ve seen an increase in customer satisfaction over previous years.”



Structured to support enterprise-class customers, Brightcove Technical Support provides a level of global 24x7x365 support that is unmatched in the industry. The company operates support centers in Boston, Tempe, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, and London for global coverage and support in multiple languages. All Brightcove customers receive technical support through email and support forms. For customers who require critical support for their business, Brightcove offers three tiers of advanced support packages. Brightcove customers can learn more about these advanced packages from their account manager.

“We are glad to honor Brightcove for achieving this high industry standard,” said Andrew Cromey, Vice President, Member Success for TSIA. “TSIA’s Support Staff Excellence program focuses on the key drivers in attaining, motivating, and maintaining first-rate talent. Having earned the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center designation, Brightcove has demonstrated a commitment to service excellence, with highly connected and engaged employees driving a positive customer experience.”

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



