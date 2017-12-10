Asianet News Delivers Online News Globally to Over 60 Countries

India-based, Malayalam-language linear news channel delivers online news in five languages

MUMBAI, December 11, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Asianet News Network, one of the leading news media organisations in India, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to serve video on its online news site, Asianet News. Asianet News Network is a media technology company with print, broadcast and radio channels that cater to local and expatriate South Indian audiences worldwide across 5 languages – Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and English.

While the global internet users growth rate in 2017 remained flat at 10 percent, India experienced a growth spurt of 28 percent. Mobile data prices fell by 48% from a year ago, further fueling an increase in mobile internet consumption that lead to an astounding 80 percent of web traffic coming from mobile devices. These trends led Asianet to embrace a video-centric online strategy to enhance their audience experience on digital platforms as well as open up additional revenue streams. By using Brightcove’s video platform, Asianet was able to optimise its video monetisation with ads, sponsorships, and branded content, which was limited with its previous platform, YouTube.

“As the TV news industry races to adopt digital, our strategy was to deliver live and on-demand video content to our online audience base across 60 countries. As the leading worldwide broadcaster of South Indian news, we wanted to deliver video content across mobile and desktop. To achieve this, we needed a world class video platform that could also easily integrate with our existing CMS. We are confident that Brightcove is a correct choice, given their strong market reputation and proven experience working with leading broadcasters who are embracing digital. In addition, the recent launch of Republic TV, one of the companies under Asianet News’s portfolio, also influenced our decision to go with Brightcove,” Amit Gupta, CEO of Asianet New Media and Entertainment said.

“India is experiencing an internet revolution at the moment. With faster and affordable internet connections rate, better devices, better file compression formats and rising online video consumption, every publisher is capitalising on the impact for their business. When we work with broadcasters like Asianet, to revamp and enable successful online video strategies is no easy feat. Brightcove’s video platform is designed to streamline any publishers’ workflows, integrate CMS solutions, and deliver video on demand with simplicity and ease,” Ben Morrell, general manager, Brightcove said.

