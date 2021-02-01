BRIGHTCOVE HELPS SXSW GO IN A WHOLE NEW DIRECTION: VIRTUAL

Brightcove is proud to be the official video partner for the first-ever all-digital SXSW Online.

A BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT SXSW’S VIRTUAL EVENT STRATEGY

SXSW is more than just an event – it’s concerts, a film festival, inspiring speakers, new tech, a place to meet people who share your interests… With so much to discover, how do you take all of that and turn it into a compelling virtual experience for thousands of people, fast? We’ll tell you how. Brightcove sat down with SXSW’s Chief Innovation Officer, Scott Wilcox, to dig into the South By team’s strategy for virtually bringing to life the iconic experience the conference is known for.

Brightcove has really given us a leg up in being able to create this compelling, immersive, amazing experience.Scott Wilcox SXSW Chief Innovation Officer

BEHIND THE CAMERA: THE BRIGHTCOVE ILLUMINATION AWARD

This year’s new Brightcove Illumination Award will honor a filmmaker on the rise and celebrate the innovation and creativity of new artists within the SXSW Film Festival official selections.

IN THE NEWS

Austin Inno: “SXSW picks Emmy-winning video conference service to power virtual festival in 2021”

Read the full story

Deadline: “SXSW Film Festival unveils full lineup”

Read the full story

Plan your next virtual event like the experts at SXSW

HOW TO WATCH

Brightcove is making it possible to experience SXSW Online across:

  • Web

  • Mobile

  • Connected TV - Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV

What to watch

Don’t know where to start? Here are some sessions we’ll be keeping our eyes open for at SXSW Online:

MEDIA MUST SEES

  • Local News’ Next Wave

  • Changing Of The Guard In Sports Media

  • Newsletters: The New Flagship Media Product

TRENDING: VIRTUAL EVENTS

  • Did Tech Save The Events Industry?

  • Future Hybrid: How Virtuality Changes Live Music

  • Level Up: Virtual Better

  • For Artists And Fans: Virtual Is The New Normal

MARKETERS MUST WATCH

  • The Future of Retail and Online Shopping

  • Immersive Retail: Connected Shopping In A New Era

  • Mastering Authenticity and Diversity in Marketing

Brightcove is proud to be the official video partner for the all-digital SXSW Online and SXSW EDU Online events, which, for the first time, will be completely virtual and streamed to attendees around the globe on March 16–20, 2021.
Still haven't found what you're looking for?

Ready to get started?