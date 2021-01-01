Secure Your Competitive Edge with TV Everywhere (TVE)
Delight your current viewers and gain new ones with the total accessibility of TVE.
Only Brightcove Helps You
Increase Retention & Revenues
Allow your users to subscribe in more places with less friction and win big with TVE.
- Build loyalty and offer seamless TV-like consumption across platforms.
- Maximize your ad inventory by lifting hours viewed per user.
- Protect Nielsen ratings amidst device fragmentation with TVE.
- Drive linear tune-in with catch up viewing opportunities, everywhere.
Leverage Technical Flexibility With a Total TVE Solution
Build a solution that fits your unique needs with a complete TVE solution.
- Tap into industry leading player technology to handle token authentication from Adobe and Akamai.
- Choose player-driven or page-driven authentication for your TV Everywhere solution.
FAST. POWERFUL. FLEXIBLE.
Brightcove Video Cloud simplifies the delivery of video to every destination and device with the most complete video tool set available. You’ll launch faster, deliver faster experiences, and scale instantly.Product Overview
