UNLOCK REVENUE WITH ONLINE VIDEO ADVERTISING

Keep your ads running and your revenue rolling in with online video advertising.
-Manage ad blockers with industry-leading server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology.
-Use a single URL to deliver monetized streams to desktop, mobile, game consoles, and connected TVs.
-Leverage mid rolls to increase inventory.
Server-side ad insertion
Retain viewers with online video advertising that delivers a seamless experience.
-Use mid rolls to deliver a TV-like ad experience and lift video monetization.
-Eliminate buffering and minimize ad error rates for the highest quality playback.
-Embed countdown timers and trick play to boost engagement and interactivity.
Integrate with what you have and add what you don’t with flexible and custom solutions.
-Leverage server-side or client-side solutions for maximum impact your way.
-Tap into integrations with leading ad servers, rich media providers, and analytics companies to increase ROI.
-Access our rich viewer data or integrate with your analytics to track ROI.
-Syndicate content and drive revenue across platforms and devices.
Video analytics
The Brightcove SSAI server-side ad insertion technology allows you to ingest your content once and deliver it with seamless ad breaks everywhere. You’ll launch in no time, release gorgeous TV-like experiences, and circumvent ad blockers.