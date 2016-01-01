UNLOCK REVENUE WITH ONLINE VIDEO ADVERTISING

Maximize Your Online Video Advertising Investment

Integrate with what you have and add what you don’t with flexible and custom solutions.



-Leverage server-side or client-side solutions for maximum impact your way.

-Tap into integrations with leading ad servers, rich media providers, and analytics companies to increase ROI.

-Access our rich viewer data or integrate with your analytics to track ROI.

-Syndicate content and drive revenue across platforms and devices.

Video analytics