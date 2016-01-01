Turbocharge your marketing plan with video

From product demos and shoppable video to live events, there’s no better way to connect with customers.
Campaigns, emails, landing pages – video can engage prospects at every point of contact with your brand. Our integrations with marketing automation platforms get more leads into the funnel.
Branded video tells your story for maximum impact. There’s simply no better way to rise above the noise and leave a lasting impression on your audience’s minds and hearts.
Detail-rich product marketing videos create hyper-engaged viewers. They bring your product to life for savvy consumers and satisfy their demand for as much detail as they can find.
V as in video, that is. From product demos to stories where your brand is the hero, video is as versatile as it is powerful. Re-create the in-store experience – or create something even better – and see higher conversions to purchase from product pages.
When you’re unveiling a new product or sharing other news, live streaming generates buzz. And with Brightcove Live’s industry-leading reliability, it will all go off without a hitch.
Why limit your sales event or new product launch to an auditorium when a virtual one can reach the whole world? With powerful analytics and integrations, the Brightcove Virtual Events Experience makes it easy.
On any given day, people at different stages of the buy cycle are visiting our website. We don’t know what path they’ll take, so we need video at every point in the cycle to encourage them to engage.Bill Marriott Sr. Director of Video Communications and New Media, SAS