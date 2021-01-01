On-Demand Training

We offer a variety of online classes led by expert instructors all available from the convenience of your desktop. On-site training is also available, for more information please contact your account manager.

The following courses are offered "on-demand" so that you can get trained on your own schedule:

Video Cloud Essentials

Video Cloud Essentials is an absolute must for those responsible for uploading, configuring, and maintaining their online media initiative. Learn valuable best practices that will help you save time and resources.

Video Cloud Analytics

This course focuses on the reports that are provided as part of the Analytics module. Learn about the types of reports that are provided and how they can be used by your content producers, project managers and editors to gauge the effectiveness of your videos and your video strategy.

Building Portal Experiences Using Gallery

In this course you will walk you through the process of creating, customizing and publishing a Gallery portal experience. You will learn about the Gallery settings, how to create a new experience, add videos to a site, customize the site properties and then how to preview and publish a portal experience.

Developing with the Brightcove Player

In this two hour session, you will learn to use JavaScript, CSS and HT ML to customize the behavior and appearance of the Brightcove Player. This session is designed for developers who have basic knowledge of JavaScript and HTML.