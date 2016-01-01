From upload to delivery, Brightcove protects your video content throughout its lifecycle with its secure online video platform.
Brightcove implements strong user access control measures for our customers. Our studio allows customer administrators to delegate administration tasks via a “user admin” role, which allows limited user-related tasks such as the creation or deactivation of users. Administrators can configure the Brightcove Studio so that user access can be restricted to specific modules (Media, Publishing, Advertising, Analytics). This can be restricted based on an individual user’s role to limit who has access to change players, media files, metadata, and policies.
Security-conscious organizations rely on Brightcove because security is our number one priority when it comes to customer data. Brightcove offers rigorous security features like IP restriction, URL tokenization, single sign-on, AES encryption and more. We ensure your video gets to the right people, while keeping all your video content secure.
As a global organization that serves thousands of customers around the world the equivalent of hundreds of years of video a day, securing our customer data is mission critical and information security is an area Brightcove takes very seriously. The Brightcove Information Security team oversees the creation of and adherence to security policies, processes and standards.
We have security certifications through Digital Production Partnership (DPP) and Privacy Shield as a reflection of our commitment to our customers to maintain compliance and serve their business needs and security requirements.
Learn about some of the security controls available to customers of Brightcove