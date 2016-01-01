SECURE ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM

Role-Based Access Control & Data Security

Brightcove implements strong user access control measures for our customers. Our studio allows customer administrators to delegate administration tasks via a “user admin” role, which allows limited user-related tasks such as the creation or deactivation of users. Administrators can configure the Brightcove Studio so that user access can be restricted to specific modules (Media, Publishing, Advertising, Analytics). This can be restricted based on an individual user’s role to limit who has access to change players, media files, metadata, and policies.

Security-conscious organizations rely on Brightcove because security is our number one priority when it comes to customer data. Brightcove offers rigorous security features like IP restriction, URL tokenization, single sign-on, AES encryption and more. We ensure your video gets to the right people, while keeping all your video content secure.