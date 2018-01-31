PLAY 2018 Speaker Series - Marcus Sheridan

_Welcome to our very first post of the #PLAY2018 speaker blog series! Here, we’ll introduce you to some of our guest speakers and the sessions scheduled for this year’s event. If you’ve already registered to attend, this series will give you a better understanding of what’s in store. If you haven’t registered yet, this series will hopefully inspire you to join us this May!

At PLAY 2018, we will be offering 40+ sessions, including thought leadership discussions, workshops, tech talks, and end user training. _

First up in our speaker series is Marcus Sheridan, founder of marketing consultancy group, The Sales Lion. In 2018, The Sales Lion merged with inbound marketing agency IMPACT, creating a one-of-a-kind company dedicated to providing small businesses big results.

Besides being recognized for his business acumen, Marcus is also a world-renowned keynote speaker. With his unique ability to excite, engage, and motivate live audiences, he’s a big hit with hundreds of organizations across the globe, inspiring and educating thousands to achieve their top potential. As author of the book, They Ask, You Answer, Marcus not only helps people succeed; he also gives them the tools to do it.

Britta Schellenberg: Can you tell us a little about yourself, both personally and professionally?

Marcus Sheridan: I think it’s important for the PLAY audience to know I speak from the standpoint of a business owner myself. In 2001, I started my first business, River Pools and Spas, installing swimming pools out of the back of a pickup truck. Today, River Pools is the most trafficked swimming pool website in the world, and we now have dealers installing pools all over the country. Anything I recommend to my audience is generally something I’ve done before, so I’ve been there before, just like them.

The success I had with River Pools allowed me to speak with other brands and businesses in an effort to help them leverage digital. Today, I’m a partner at IMPACT, a digital media company that teaches, trains, and offers inbound marketing services to clients around the globe. Over the last two years, my team and I have been obsessed with teaching companies how to create a culture of in-house video. With PLAY, I’m incredibly excited to show everyone what we’ve learned during this time and how we’ve lessened the learning curve for success.

Britta: You’ll be leading a three-part workshop at PLAY this year. What can people expect?

MS: There are three essential goals of this workshop. (1) I want attendees to see the link between video and sales. It’s critical for people to learn the types of videos to use in order to move the sales needle forward. (2) I also want attendees to realize there’s no such thing as a “secret sauce” when it comes to video success. Instead of hiding your process, it’s important to show more of what you do and be recognized as a trusted voice within your space. I’ll show how companies are producing these types of transparent, educationally-oriented videos to massive success. And (3) I want attendees to understand what it takes to create and maintain a video culture, not just treating it as a tool to be used on occasion. This includes engaging your sales team and other subject matter experts in the video production process.

Britta: Since this is a workshop, will there be information people can take home? Can we expect some exercises or audience involvement?

MS: My obsession as a speaker always comes back to the audience. If they only attend and laugh and get excited, I really haven’t accomplished anything. But if they do those things and apply what they’ve learned to their business, then they’ll get results. So yes, you’ll want to come with your mind open, ready to engage and think. You’ll leave with dozens of ideas, guaranteed, and you’ll realize how much more video you could be doing. More importantly, you’ll learn how to utilize video in creative ways to achieve great growth and results.

Britta: I believe this is your first time at PLAY. Besides your workshop, will you be attending other sessions and parties? And what are you most looking forward to?

MS: Like everyone, I’m coming to PLAY to learn from the experts. I want to engage with like-minded folks who are working to improve their business and do something great with video. What I’ve found at these events, though, is that the “magic” doesn’t necessarily occur in the sessions; it might happen in a hallway or at a party during an unexpected conversation with someone truly inspiring. That’s when you get that lightbulb moment.

Britta: One final question. Have you ever been to Boston? What would you recommend people do who are visiting for the first time?

MS: I’ve spoken in Boston about 20 times or so, and it’s a great city. For food, I recommend grabbing a local lobster roll. They’re amazing. I also suggest touring some of the historic buildings and churches. The entire city sweats of history—it’s tremendous! And finally, make sure to walk around—don’t Uber everywhere. Get out, breath the city air, see the sights, and take it all in!



***

Interested in catching Marcus at PLAY 2018? He’ll be presenting live on Tuesday, May 21st at 9AM. Make sure to register your spot at play.brightcove.com.