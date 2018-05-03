PLAY 2018 Speaker Series - James Hamar

Welcome to our third post of the #PLAY2018 speaker blog series. Here, we’ll introduce some of our guest speakers and scheduled sessions for this year’s event. If you’ve already registered to attend, this series will give you a better understanding of what’s in store. If you haven’t yet registered, this series will hopefully inspire you to join us in May!

I recently sat down with James Hamar to chat about about recent changes in video technology, new opportunities for digital storytellers, and creative ways video publishers, broadcasters, and digital marketers can take their content to the next level. He also explains why hardcore music is conspicuously absent from all of Brightcove’s videos.

Before coming onboard as video production manager here at Brightcove, James headed the digital storytelling team at Business Innovation Factory where he developed video content for the likes of The College Board, The Gates Foundation, and many other non-profit public service organizations.

At PLAY 2018, James and fellow Brightcover Jason Oliveira are set to host Creating a Video Production Workflow, a two-hour workshop outlining the process of DIY video production, step by step. From project brief to final delivery, they’ll show you that creating great video doesn’t require a sky-high budget.

Interested in attending? Tickets are still available. Just visit the PLAY 2018 site to claim your spot.