Introducing the Brightcove module for Drupal 7

At Brightcove, we’ve always been aware that our customers are managing not only video content but entire websites. Video is just one content type that makes the world’s best websites engaging (albeit an important one!). As such, we have always invested in and been excited about innovative and effective integrations with CMS partners.

We are therefore extremely happy to announce a new Brightcove module for Drupal 7, as well as an update to the Drupal 6 integration, available on drupal.org. Drupal is today’s leading open source CMS, powering more than 1.5% of all sites on the web, and we are proud to offer a deep integration with such a widely used and well respected technology. Many thanks to Acquia, creators of the module and of the demo video below.

You can check out http://drupal.org/project/brightcove for a complete explanation of the integration, but here’s a snapshot of what you can do with the new module:

Browse content from your Video Cloud account from within Drupal

Upload video into your Video Cloud account from within Drupal

Search for videos by name or tags

Embed a video and a player into a page

Display video description and other metadata

Integrate Video Cloud content with the Drupal Media and Media Gallery modules

Be sure to have a look at this demo video, created by Acquia, to see the integration firsthand:

