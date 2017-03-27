Generate Short Links to your Players in the Video Cloud Studio

Today we released a feature in the Media Module that allows you to generate a shortened URL to your Brightcove player or email landing page. When you publish a video to Web or Email, a button is now available that allows you to shorten the preview URL. This will create a nicely formatted, shortened URL that can be used to share the video. The shortened URL will have a "bcove.video" domain and will no longer contain all of the parameters that the full player URL has (account ID, player ID, video ID). The shortened link will resolve to the full player URL when someone clicks on it.

Log into the Video Cloud Media Module today to check it out!