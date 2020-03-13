Brightcove’s response to COVID-19

COVID-19 has quickly swept through our socio-economic footprint and impacted individuals, families, communities, and businesses around the world. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the virus. Our team has spent a great deal of time preparing for the weeks and months ahead with a laser focus on our customers, partners, and employees.

We know the critical role that Brightcove video plays every day in organizations, from communication to employees, to the delivery of critical news to customers around the globe, and everything in between. We have taken several measures to ensure that the COVID-19 crisis does not impact the experience with Brightcove's platform or services. Below are the ways in which we have taken action and these will continue to evolve as required.

Safety of Employees

Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees around the globe. To that measure, we have:

Abided by guidelines/travel restrictions: All of our global offices are adhering to guidelines and best practices from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other global health organizations.

Ability to work from remote locations: Many teams at Brightcove have worked remotely from all corners of the globe, for over a decade. This practice has enabled us to provide you with world-class service even in a time of social distancing.

Next Steps: A cross-functional team within Brightcove is closely monitoring all aspects of the pandemic and will take prudent, agile, and swift action necessary to ensure the safety of our employees and the continuity of service. We are committed to doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring service continuity for you.

Continuity of Service:

We are committed to ensuring that our technology continues to support the needs of your organization. We will continue to focus on:

Infrastructure: All Brightcove products are built upon a highly reliable commercial cloud infrastructure and delivered through a variety of content delivery networks (CDNs).

Flexibility: As with any best-in-class SaaS organization, we are able to perform all systems monitoring and product development remotely.

Global Presence: Our R&D and Support teams are globally dispersed and able to provide you with around the clock access. Though geographically dispersed, we are one global, highly coordinated team, dedicated to supporting your business needs.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to our global Technical Support team via our Support Portal: https://supportportal.brightcove.com