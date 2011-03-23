Brightcove Mobile Upload App Released!

The Brightcove product team is pleased to announce the release of the Brightcove Mobile Upload App for the iPhone. The Brightcove Mobile Upload App allows you to publish your content directly after capturing it on your device, giving you an edge on distributing your content and delivering your message.

Brightcove is dedicated to providing you the easiest ways to get your content on-line and viewable, and we understand that content is sometimes captured in the field with mobile devices. If your reporters are in the field and catch breaking news on their iPhone, they can now upload it directly from their device. If your CMO is at the hottest trade show in your industry and captures a great interview on the spot with his or her phone, you no longer have to wait to get to a desktop to upload the content.

![Mobile Upload Options](https://img.brightcove.com/blog-uploads/2 Record or Browse.PNG)

The Brightcove Mobile Upload application allows Brightcove Studio users to capture video with the iPhone native camera or from the application itself, provide metadata, and then upload the content directly to your Brightcove account.

Not paying attention to the orientation of the phone when you take the video? No problem, we have solved that problem for you — and rotate the video so you don't end up with distorted or upside-down videos.

Capture a little too much video at the beginning or end? We handle that too by providing you with simple editing tools from within the app. Content is transcoded to many renditions for beautiful playback on desktops and mobile devices. All you have to do now is capture the content!

Read more in the support documentation about the Brightcove Mobile Upload App for iPhone. Then arm yourself and your team with a tool that will ensure that you can capture and publish your content quicker than ever.

Read about all features in the Brightcove 5.2.3 release.