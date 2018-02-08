Andy McCarthy Talks Video Interview Tips

Couldn’t be at #PLAY2018? Our #REPLAY series will cover themes and highlights from this year’s event. Catch up on all the takeaways we learned from our amazing group of presenters and attendees, and find out how you can apply these tips to your next video initiative.

Usually, Andy McCarthy is found behind the camera. This time around, we got him front and center, dishing on all his top tips for shooting video interviews.

As co-founder of multimedia production company, Starpilot Productions, McCarthy’s a whiz when it comes to crafting talking-head style interviews. From prepping interview subjects to shaping thought-provoking questions, he gives us a how-to guide to producing A-plus on-camera interviews.

Watch as McCarthy shares his tricks and tips and reminisces on his most memorable interview to date. Plus, find out who he says tops the list as his all-time dream interviewee.

